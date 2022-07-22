Kurt Russell and His Son Wyatt Land New Role Alongside Each Other

Kurt Russell hasn’t been on the small screen since the 70s, but a bigger-than-life co-star has brought him back to television. Russell’s last appearance on network tv was all the way back in 1977 on an episode of Hawaii Five-0. However, the King of the Monsters managed to bring Kurt back into the fold.

The Tombstone star is slated to appear in Godzilla and the Titans, Variety reports. The show is set to be streaming on Apple TV+. Kurt Russell will be joined by his son Wyatt Russell in the live-action series. The roles the father-son pair will be playing are under wraps. They will star along with alongside Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Joe Tippett, Kiersey Clemons, and Elisa Lasowski.

Kurt Russell’s new show will be a part of Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. The scope of the Monsterverse has been building for some time. So far, it includes 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. There was also an animated series, Skull Island.

The series with Kurt Russell appears to be set before the events of 2021’s monster hit, Godzilla vs Kong. “Following the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

Kurt Russell and son Wyatt are no strangers to genre fare

Kurt Russell and Wyatt have never starred in a giant monster franchise with the likes of Godzilla and King Kong. However, both actors have starred in many genre films in the same wheelhouse. Kurt has dealt with monsters in horror classics like 1982’s The Thing. Wyatt, on the other hand, fought Nazi zombies in 2018’s Overlord.

Both Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt have starred in Marvel Cinematic Universe properties. Kurt had a villianious turn in Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2. Meanwhile, Wyatt starred in last year’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier series for Disney+. WandaVision’s Matthew Shakman is set to direct the first two episodes. The series is created and executive produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Fraction is well known to genre fans, having been a long-time comic book writer and currently writing Fantastic Four for Marvel comics.

Of course, this won’t be the first time Kurt Russell and Wyatt have worked together onscreen. Wyatt cut his teeth in Kurt’s films early on. He appeared in 1987’s Overboard in a small role as “baby at gold course”. He also played a younger version of Kurt in 1998’s Soldier. Wyatt appeared in Kurt’s Escape from L.A. in 1996 as well. Wyatt Russell can currently be seen in Under the Banner of Heaven alongside Andrew Garfield.