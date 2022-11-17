Kymberly Herrin, ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress, Dead at 65

Actress Kymberly Herrin, who played a rather interesting character in the original Ghostbusters movie, has died at age 65. Herrin died on October 28, according to an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press. Theresa Ramirez, Herrin’s niece, confirmed Herrin’s death on social media. Herrin also made a name for herself as a Playboy playmate. She also starred in other movies like Romancing the Stone.

She died in Santa Barbara, California. Herrin lived there her entire life. There is no cause of death listed on the obituary that was published in the media outlet. Yet it does ask people to make donations in her memory to the American Cancer Society. This is being done to help support both prevention research and treatment of breast cancer.

Kymberly Herrin Also Showed Up On Numerous Magazine Covers, Ads

Herrin appeared on numerous magazine covers in her career, including the March 1981 issue of Playboy. Herrin was named as Playmate of the Month, Entertainment Weekly reports. She also modeled for numerous fitness and swimwear ads for FIT magazine.

She appeared in the 1984 original Ghostbusters film that starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis, and Sigourney Weaver. Herrin played the Dream Ghost, who was a seductive apparition that Aykroyd’s character Ray Stantz encounters during a raunchy sequence. Besides Romancing the Stone, Herrin also starred in Beverly Hills Cop II (as a Playboy playmate), and Road House.

The actress is survived by her mother Billie Dodson, brother Mark Herrin, nieces Theresa Ramirez and Stephanie Ross, and nephews Brandon Herrin and Trevor Triegor. No other information regarding a funeral or memorial service was released by the family.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd Share Their Memories

Meanwhile, what in the world was it like to film the O.G, movie back in the day? Well, reportedly there was some hijinx going down between the movie’s stars. Murray recalled some moments from those wild and crazy times for the actors to be playing those characters. “I remember we were in the suits and walking into stores and looking at goods just saying, ‘We’re going to have to take a look at some of this stuff,’ and just walking out with lots of stuff from Madison Avenue stores, just walking out with it,” he said. “And about half an hour later, saying, ‘Okay, yeah it’s fine. This stuff is all clear.’ And just bringing it back.”

Aykroyd, who forever will be tied to John Belushi as the famed Blues Brothers, had his own memories, too. “It was just fun being in Manhattan and stealing shots and swinging that Cadillac around corners with people going, ‘What is that thing?'” That “thing,” of course, was the ECTO-1 that the Ghostbusters took to their work.