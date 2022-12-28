lacey-chabert-defends-hallmark-channel-amid-candace-cameron-bure-controversy

Lacey Chabert recently made it clear that she is still fully devoted to the Hallmark Channel despite the continuing Candace Cameron Bure drama that broke out this fall.

Bure, who was once dubbed the queen of Hallmark, abruptly walked away from the network in April to collaborate with the rival network, Great American Family. She has several reasons for making the switch, but one reason that she shared in November caused quite a stir with her former co-stars.

While talking to The Wall Street Journal, the Fuller House star claimed that Hallmark is “a completely different network” than when she started. But Chabert said that’s not completely true.

“Any shift I’ve felt has been embracing our creative ideas,” Chabert said when asked about the comments. “And it’s my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer. That’s always my mission. I’ll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don’t think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon.”

Lacey Chabert Wishes Everyone Involved in the Hallmark Drama ‘The Best’

In that same interview, Bure also noted that because Great American Family is a Christian company, it “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” And the comment created a social media fallout that led to a fallout between Bure and her Full House costar and once close friend, Jodie Sweetin.

Sweetin spoke out against Bure’s stance on several occasions. And Bure quietly responded by unfollowing Sweetin’s social media accounts.

Lacey Chabert didn’t speak on the latter comment. But she did say that she didn’t have any ill words for anyone involved or the several other Hallmark regulars who followed Bure to GAF this year.

“You know what, I wish everybody the best,” she said. “I really can’t comment on it further other than I care about everybody involved. I’m with Hallmark, and I work for them. I’m so sorry, but I’ll just have to leave it at that.”

Most of Lacey Chabert’s work in recent years has been with Hallmark Channel. And this year, she became further entrenched in the network when she signed an exclusive multi-picture overall deal with the umbrella company, Crown Media Family Networks. In the coming years, Chabert will star in and executive produce movies and series through all of the company’s platforms.