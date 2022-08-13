LAPD Releases Statement on Anne Heche Car Crash Hours After Her Death

Actress Anne Heche sadly passed following her horrific car crash last week. The LAPD has released a statement hours after her death was announced.

Heche, 53, was seen speeding through a residential neighborhood before crashing into an apartment garage. She then sped off again and crashed into a home. This collision sent both her vehicle and the home into flames. Heche was reported to be in “critical condition” following the crash. She was soon in a coma due to the burns she had sustained in the crash.

Due to the speed at which she was going (90 mph) and both crashes, the LA Police Department had announced that they were looking into the accident. They had said they were working to obtain blood to see if Heche was driving under the influence.

The department had released a statement detailing its plans to investigate. The statement read: “Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are the lead investigators in this case. This case is still an active and ongoing investigation and is currently in the process of gathering additional evidence; to include final toxicology results, and medical records from both parties involved. It is the intent of the investigating Detectives to present this case to to the appropriate prosecuting office; the Los Angeles District Attorney or the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office all pertinent evidence has been gathered. As of this press release there is no definite direction of which prosecutorial office will be presented with this case until all appropriate and necessary evidence has been gathered accordingly.”

LAPD News: Traffic Collision into a Residence Involving Anne Heche pic.twitter.com/iWtAwvnDll — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 11, 2022

However, following her death, they have made another announcement pertaining to the investigation.

LAPD No Longer Investigating Anne Heche Crash Following Her Death

Hours after her death was announced on Friday, the LAPD confirmed that they would no longer be investigating the crash.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the LAPD said to PEOPLE. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

PEOPLE tweeted out the announcement, and it was met with mixed responses. Some were relieved that they were not pressing the matter after her death. One Twitter user replied: “I am glad. Let’s let her rest in peace now. Regardless of anyone’s personal thoughts the poor woman lost her life. She has two sons. She was a great actress. Let’s give her the respect she deserves. Now let’s have the media drop it.”

However, others feel differently, saying that if she was on anything at the time, it should be investigated so the family whose home was crashed into can be compensated.

Someone responded with: “It doesn’t matter how much people have raised for the family whose house she wrecked, there needs to be a full investigation so they can be compensated. THEY did nothing wrong.”