Late ‘Fast & Furious’ Star Paul Walker’s Porsche Is Going Up for Auction: See How Much It’s Worth

The famed Monterey Car Week kicks off next month along with its Mecum Auctions sale. This year, there will be a special 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 hitting the block that was once owned by the late Paul Walker.

Walker, a self-proclaimed car enthusiast, bought the car sight unseen in 2011. During a chat with fellow enthusiast, Jay Leno, he stumbled upon the Porsche online. And though he admittedly had no idea if the car even ran, he had to have it before someone else got the chance.

The Fast & Furious star didn’t say how much he had to sink into the car. But according to Car and Driver, it is pristinely refurbished. And Hagerty projects that it could sell for $960,000 or more.

The Mecum Auctions Will Sell the Porsche Carrera to the Highest Bidder on August 20th

The 911 RS 2.7 has an illustrious history on the race track. And because of its success, the company increased production from 500 to 1580 total cars. Paul Walker’s edition comes complete with FIA paperwork and a Porsche certificate of authenticity.

To be specific, Walker’s former Carrera comes with a light yellow exterior with black accents on the trim, windows, and headlights. The car has all the perks of the touring package and the wings and spoilers that first set the 911 ahead of the competition.

Jerry Wood Enterprises in California gave the suspension and drivetrain a complete overhaul. The 210 horsepower powertrain uses a 2.7-liter flat-six-cylinder engine and an 8000-rpm tachometer for its five-speed manual transmission.

Autobahn Interiors of San Diego had the honor of refurbishing the inside. The interior boasts black-and-white sport bucket seats, and clean and simple lines and gauges.

People interested in owning a piece of Paul Walker and Porsche history can bid on the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 on Saturday, August 20. The car will be sitting on-site at Lot R290.

Paul Walker to Posthumously Receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Paul Walker passed away on November 30th, 2013. However, he still carries a lasting legacy. And because of that, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is giving him a star in 2023. The actor is one of 24 who will be honored in a ceremony. And his fellow Fast & Furious costar, Ludacris is among the names.

“It means something to me to receive a Hollywood Star of Fame,” Ludacris told ET. “But no words can explain what it means to be honored the same year as my brother [Paul Walker].”

“It’s emotional just thinking about it, but it’s an honor,” he continued. “That is, whew, it’s a deep one man. I’m just thankful.”

Vince Vaughn, Uma Thurman, Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, and Martin Lawrence will also stand for the ceremony.