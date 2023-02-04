Laverne & Shirley’s Cindy Williams to Be Honored With Her Own Day in California Hometown

The late actress and TV star Cindy Williams is being honored in her California hometown. The news that the Laverne and Shirley star’s Van Nuys Los Angeles neighborhood is dedicating a day to celebrate Williams’ life and legacy comes just a few days after the star’s passing last month. The day of celebration honoring Williams will take place on January 25 – the date of the star’s passing.

According to a report from TMZ, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles area says that the sixth district of Los Angeles’s office was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cindy Williams, a Van Nuys treasure and Hollywood icon.”

The statement shares that throughout the actress’s life she “served as a role model to young women in Hollywood.” The statement further notes that Williams showed fans that “they could achieve whatever they put their minds to.”

Williams’s Family Shares The Devastating Loss With Fans

Cindy Williams is well-known for portraying Shirley Feeney opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne DeFazio. Williams’s children Zak and Emily Hudson shared news of their mother’s passing via a family spokesperson, Liza Cranis. According to the statement, the actress passed away on January 25 after a brief illness. The news of Williams’s death was also included on the star’s official website that the same day.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the January 25 statement shares.

“Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege,” the message adds of Wiliams. “She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous,” the release continues. The statement adds that Williams “possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Cindy Williams Is A Classic TV Legacy

Williams’s big break came in 1975 when the actress was cast in the iconic sitcom series, Happy Days along with Penny Marshall. The two comedians portrayed their now-classic Laverne and Shirley characters during these early appearances. Fans first met Laverne and Shirley as the two went on a double date with Ron Howard’s Richie Cunningham and Henry Winkler’s Fonzie.

This, of course, led to the wildly popular spin-off comedy series Laverne and Shirley which found several seasons of success on TV airwaves. The series follows the two friends as they live together as roommates as well as work together at Shotz Brewery.

Laverne & Shirley ran on the air for a total of eight seasons from 1976 to 1983. The series became the most-watched show on TV by season three. It also brought in several awards including six Golden Globes nominations and one Emmy nomination.