‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Weighs in on Controversial Stabler-Benson Kiss Tease

While fans of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit almost had their dream come true last week, another star weighed in. This actress from Law & Order: Organized Crime thinks that the longtime desire of fans might be too good to be true at all.

Actress Danielle Moné Truitt, who plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell on NBC’s L&O: Organized Crime, offered up her opinion on the scene between SVU‘s Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). Both of them just barely missed locking lips.

Will they end up together? Truitt told PEOPLE: “I don’t know! Sometimes I feel sorry for the shippers because I’m, like, I don’t know if they’re taking you guys on a ride or what.” Truitt was at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert Wednesday in New York City, in which she participated as a walker.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Has Encouraging Words For Benson, Stabler Fans

But she had some encouraging words for Benson and Stabler fans. “For y’all’s sake, I hope something happens with them,” she said. “I think they tricked you guys last week. Hopefully one day,” she added, PEOPLE reports.

As for Law & Order: Organized Crime, there’s still plenty of excitement to go around. “We have a new showrunner, and he has been pretty awesome. And the episodes that are on now, they really center around Bell’s character,” Truitt said.

“I’m really excited about more of her personal life and her personal history coming out,” she said. “They’re doing a great job of really developing her. And so yeah, I’m excited. We have some really bad dudes to take down in the next couple episodes, so hopefully everybody tunes in and takes the ride with us.”

As for Benson and Stabler, they have shared their moments over the years. A kiss between the two remains something SVU fans have been attempting to dream into existence for years.

This isn’t the first time the co-workers have seemed on the verge of leveling up. In a previous Law & Order: Organized Crime episode, Elliot told Olivia, “I love you” — though the meaning behind the “love” is still up for interpretation. A recent episode saw Olivia admit to having feelings for Elliot — but in a wistful, seemingly resigned way while on an investigation with now-former colleague Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish).

Now, in real life, Meloni and Hargitay are longtime pals. Their on-screen chemistry translates easily to a close platonic friendship off the clock. “I mean, I don’t think I’ll be marrying him any time soon, but I am kind of like his second wife,” Hargitay said to PEOPLE in September. “Wife, therapist, bestie, sister, mother.”