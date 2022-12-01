Leah Remini Followers Speak out After Her Danny Masterson Court Ruling Tweet

In 2020, That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson was charged with the rape of three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. When Masterson pled not guilty to all three charges, a judge ordered the actor to stand trial. Should the jury find him guilty, Masterson would face a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

The trial stretched on for weeks, but when it was all said and done, the jury simply couldn’t agree. Hoping to reach a verdict, Judge Charlaine Olmedo gave the jurors a week off for Thanksgiving. They still couldn’t reach a consensus, however, forcing Olmedo to declare a mistrial and schedule a retrial for Danny Masterson.

Following the mistrial declaration, King of Queens star and former Scientologist Leah Remini took to Twitter to share her disgust at the results. In the statement, Remini first shared her heartfelt condolences with the alleged victims of Masterson. She then placed blame for the outcome on Scientology and its “evil” leader David Miscavige.

Danny Masterson remains a member of the church to this day and his accusers are past members, leading the alleged victims and the husband of one to sue the Church of Scientology and David Miscavige, along with Danny Masterson, for the alleged stalking, harassment, and intimidation they faced after reporting Masterson to church authorities.

Leah Remini Fans Respond to Fiery Post Regarding Danny Masterson Mistrial

In response to Leah Remini’s post declaring she “will not stop fighting” David Miscavige and “the evil, criminal enterprise” under his control, the actress received an outpouring of support from fans and followers.

“Leah, thank you for all you do. Thank you for ‘fighting the good fight’ and most of all, being a decent, compassionate human being. Keep fighting, we are all beside you (and the victims) keep strong, fight on,” one fan wrote.

“Leah. I want you to know you are a warrior for people who either don’t have a voice or are afraid to use it. You are changing the world. Never back down and never let anyone dim your light. Love love love you,” another agreed.

Keep doing what you’re doing, Leah. I know it may seem at times to be hopeless. But it’s really not. You’re exactly the right voice we need standing up to this. — Joshua Cloud (@ZappaCloud) December 1, 2022

Others supported her claims against the Church of Scientology, casting doubt on the fairness of the Danny Masterson trial. “How many jurors were members of the Church of Scientology or were threatened by members of the church?” one user wrote. “Or paid off. Someone needs to check their bank accounts,” another replied.

As of now, Danny Masterson’s retrial date is set for March 2023.