Leah Remini ‘Heartbroken’ Over the Passing of Lisa Marie Presley

Actress Leah Remini is among the many celebrities and fans of Lisa Marie Presley who are mourning her death. Presley died on Thursday at 54 years old. She had suffered cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home earlier in the day. Remini, known for her role in The King of Queens, posted this note to Twitter on Thursday night.

“I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley,” Remini wrote. “Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers.”

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

Throughout the day, social media users have shared their prayerful thoughts toward Presley. Upon hearing about her death, this fan wrote on Twitter, “As a girl who was raised on Elvis Presley and also an Elvis freak and named after Elvis’s daughter. My heart is broken.”

Priscilla Presley, Mother Of Lisa Marie Presley, Issued Statement On Thursday Night

Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement to PEOPLE confirming her daughter’s death. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley wrote on Thursday evening.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Thursday morning, Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. According to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to the outlet that paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Normandy Drive in Calabasas, California, to treat a woman in her 50s who was not breathing. When they arrived, the paramedics began CPR and, upon noting the patient had “signs of life,” transferred Presley to a local hospital for “immediate medical care.”

Lisa Marie was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on February 1, 1968, nine months after Elvis and Priscilla’s wedding, Lisa Marie was briefly raised in the area before moving to Los Angeles at age 4 with her mother following her parents’ 1973 divorce. She was 9 years old when her famous father died in 1977.

Presley had her own music career, too. Back in 2009, in an interview with Good Morning America, Lisa Marie remembered when her father would be around her. “He’d always wake me up to sing in the middle of the night, get on the table and sing,” Lisa Marie recalled. “I remember him as my dad, but he was a very exciting dad.”