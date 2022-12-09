Leah Remini Speaks Out After Kirstie Alley’s Death

Leah Remini, an outspoken voice against the Church of Scientology, is speaking out after the death of Kirstie Alley. In a statement that Remini shared with Rolling Stone, she said, “The news of Kirstie Alley’s passing is very sad.” Remini and Alley had a public war of words after Remini broke with Scientology in 2013. Alley was very critical of the King of Queens star’s claims about the Church. Alley even called Remini, a former friend, a “bigot” in a 2013 Howard Stern interview.

Remini, in her statement, also said that she’s thinking of the Cheers star’s children, True Stevenson, 30, and Lillie Stevenson, 28, at this time. “Although Scientologists don’t believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom,” Remini said. “I hope they can, one day, free themselves of this dangerous and toxic organization.”

Kirstie Alley Had Colon Cancer Diagnosis

Last Monday, Alley’s children confirmed her passing “after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.” Kirstie Alley was 71. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” True and Lillie Stevenson said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. The statement is shared on Alley’s Instagram page, too. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

Alley’s children continued: “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.” Alley had a diagnosis of colon cancer, a representative said.

Former husband Parker Stevenson paid tribute to Alley after her death. In an Instagram post where he shared a photo of him with Alley, Stevenson wrote, “Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker.” Alley made her mark with remarkable TV roles, but she also appeared in movies like Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Look Who’s Talking. Another person paying tribute was Kelsey Grammer, who played Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers. “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter,” he said. “But I will say I loved her.”