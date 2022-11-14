Leah Remini’s Scientology Coverup Claims in Viral Twitter Thread Prompt Police Response

Following Leah Remini’s calls for an investigation into the Scientology coverup involving David Miscavige’s wife Shelly, the LAPD has responded to the allegations.

As previously reported, Leah Remind spoke out about the new information about Shelly Miscavige’s whereabouts. Shelly hasn’t been seen in more than 15 years. In 2013, Remini filed a missing person report with the LAPD. This was eight years after Shelly was last seen. However, she then discovered that the case quickly closed with the department stating Shelly was found. However, authorities wouldn’t share details about Remini. She accused Cory Palka, a 34-year vet of the LAPD of covering up the situation for the Scientologists.

Leah Remini then said that she discovered letters from Scientology leaders thanking Palka for his help in some matters. This made Remini suspicious of Palka. “An investigation must be opened into Cory’s relationship with Scientology and the LAPD’s interactions with Scientology overall. And the LAPD must not attend Scientology events anymore or accept their funds. WHERE IS SHELLY???”

Leah Remini also pointed out that Palka is already been investigated. “Here’s where things get interesting… Cory is now being investigated for providing confidential investigative information to top CBS executives. Which begs the question…what investigative information has he provided to Scientology over the years?”

However, the LAPD responded to Leah Remini’s allegations into the matter on Friday (November 11th). “In 2014, Los Angles Police Department detectives assigned to the Missing Persons Unit (MPU) went to Shelly Miscavige’s location and personally made contact with her and her attorney. Detectives found her to be alive and safe, subsequently closed the missing persons investigation.”

The LAPD also stated that the case was not investigated by the Hollywood Division personnel and had no involvement by now retired LAPD Commander Corey Palka.

Leah Remini Has Feud With Scientology Since Leaving the Church in 2013

Following her departure from the Church of Scientology in 2013, Leah Remini has been an outspoken critic of the religion. She became a member of the church when she was 8 years old when her mother converted. In 2015, she talked about her experience growing up in the church.

The mission is to save the planet and because Scientologists view children as spiritual beings,” Leah Remini explained during a 20/20 interview. “You’re not treated as a kid. You’re given a lot of responsibility, and so your ego becomes extremely inflated.”

Leah Remini decided to leave Scientology due to her daughter, Sofia, who was 9-years-old at the time. “She was getting to the age where the acclamations into the church would start,” she explained to Buzzfeed. Remini said she didn’t want to repeat her mother’s mistakes.

“I grew up resenting my mother because she was never home,” Leah Remini continued. “My mom thought she was doing something good; she thought she was helping the planet. That’s what the church tells you. I was saying ‘family first,’ but I wasn’t showing that. Id didn’t like the message that sent my daughter.”

Leah Remini went on to add that she didn’t want to be known as this bitter, ex-Scientologist. “I’m not trying to bash anybody and I’m not trying to be controversial. I just want people to know the truth.”