Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).

The 67-year-old actor was found without a pulse and not breathing when the Los Angeles Fire Department first responders came onto the scene Monday morning. According to the officials, Leslie Jordon was the sole occupant of the vehicle as it collided with a curb in Los Angeles. The crash occurred around 8:47 a.m. Monday. Officials add that the first responders spent 40 minutes applying life-saving attempts on the American Horror Story actor before pronouncing Jordan dead at 9:38 a.m.

“LAFD responders quickly freed him [Leslie Jordan] from his seat belt,” notes Los Angeles Fire Department Erik Scott of the first-responders actions at the scene. Once the teams removed the actor from the vehicle they performed CPR as well as employed defibrillation attempts on Jordan.

The first responders then “continued with advanced life support measures by LAFD Paramedics for more than 40 minutes,” Scott notes.

Mourning The Loss Of Famed Actor And Comedian, Leslie Jordan

Leslie Jordan became somewhat of a household name starring in some popular pop-culture phenomenons such as Will and Grace and later, American Horror Story. The longtime actor was currently starring with Mayim Bialik in the comedy series Call Me Kat. However, many will remember the popular comedian for his hilarious social media videos that became a viewing pleasure for many during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” notes the star’s agent, David Shaul.

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation,” Shaul adds. “At one of its most difficult times.”

Leslie Jordan Reflected on His Fame and the ‘Secret’ To Happiness

Earlier this fall, Leslie Jordan spoke of his fame, noting that all it really brings an actor is “a platform.” Jordan went on to say that it’s important for the performer to then decide what it is they want to give the audience and what they want to take from the name recognition.

“I’ve said before the only thing fame brings you is a platform,” the actor noted.

“That’s all it brings you,” Jordan explained. “And then you either give or take. And I want to give.” Something, Jordan says can easily be the “secret” to happiness.

“That, I think, is the secret to happiness,” Jordan reflected. “Doing for others.”