Leslie Jordan Dies: LAFD Reveals Details About His Condition After Crash

The entertainment world was witness to tragedy earlier this week when famed actor, comedian, and former Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan died in a devastating Los Angeles car crash in Hollywood. Jordan was just 67 years old. Now, officials are revealing more information about the deadly car accident. Noting that Jordan was found with no pulse, nor was he breathing when first responders rushed to the scene.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Captain, Erik Scott, Jordan was found “pulseless and non-breathing” when responders came on to the tragic scene. Scott notes that the LAFD responders “quickly freed him (Jordan) from his seat belt and removed him from the vehicle to commence CPR and defibrillation.”

This, the statement notes, was part of “advanced life support measures” performed by the paramedics at the scene. Efforts that went on for as long as 40 minutes, officials note.

Leslie Jordan Was The ‘Sole Occupant’ of Vehicle During the Deadly Crash

Officials note that the longtime actor and funnyman was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it hit a curb in Hollywood during the early morning crash on October 24. The vehicle then collided with a tree. Jordan was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

“Without a change in his status and absent vital signs of life; and with [the] concurrence of the medical control Physician at the Paramedic Base Station Hospital, the patient was determined deceased at the scene at 9:38 AM,” notes Scott in a statement.

The World Is a ‘Darker Place’ Following Jordan’s Tragic Death

In a statement following the tragic news, Leslie Jordan’s agent, David Shaul notes that the world is “definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan.”

Shaul goes on to note that Leslie Jordan was not only a “mega talent and joy to work with.” But, Shaul adds, “he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

Shaul adds that Jordan has left the world at the “height of both his professional and personal life.” A fact, the agent notes that gives him solace in face of the tragedy.

Leslie Jordan Found Fame as an Actor, Comedian, Social Media Star, And an Author

Leslie Jordan lifted spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic by posting some hilarious video clips to his social media accounts. The posts were chock-full of Jordan’s one-of-a-kind humor intertwined with the star’s personal experiences.

He has also released two books. The second one, which is titled How Y’all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived hit stores just recently.

“Sometimes I don’t own what I’ve done,” Jordan once said during a conversation with Fox News.

“This is a big deal to have written a book that’s a bestseller” the Call Me Kat star said of his publications. “To have written a book that’s a bestseller.”

“But I’ve said before the only thing fame brings you is a platform,” he added. “That’s all it brings you. And then you either give or take. And I want to give.”