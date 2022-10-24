Leslie Jordan Dies: ‘Will & Grace’s Sean Hayes Honors His Late Costar

Earlier today, the world was devastated to learn that beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67. Jordan suffered an unknown medical emergency while driving in Los Angeles, crashing into the side of a building.

Jordan was a veteran actor whose career spanned close to 40 years. Perhaps his most beloved role, however, is that of Beverly Leslie on the ’90s sitcom Will and Grace.

Like all of his roles, Leslie Jordan was a friend to all on the Will & Grace set, as evidenced by Sean Hayes’ heartbroken reaction to the news of Jordan’s death. Sean Hayes held a prominent role on the show as Will and Grace’s close friend, Jack McFarland.

“My heart is broken,” Hayes wrote on Twitter alongside a screen grab of himself and Jordan. “Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

In addition to his unforgettable role on Will and Grace, Leslie Jordan’s many celebrated roles include three different characters in the American Horror Story anthology series, Star Trek: Voyager, Reba, The Help, and The Cool Kids.

Countless fans adore him for his movie and television roles. However, he gained an even greater audience via social media. During the pandemic, Leslie Jordan kept his “fellow hunker-downers” entertained with his hilarious quarantine antics on Instagram.

Leslie Jordan’s Agent Mourns the Icon’s Death

Through his acting career, unfailingly cheerful presence, openness about his struggle with sobriety, and ardent support of LGBTQ rights, Leslie Jordan inspired millions around the world. As such, news of his death received an overwhelming outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike.

One such mourner was Leslie Jordan’s agent, David Shaul. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity,” Shaul continued. “And greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”