leslie-jordan-fans-scrambling-to-buy-condo-he-purchased-before-his-death

Fans of the late actor Leslie Jordan apparently are scrambling to buy a condo he purchased just before he died. They want to get their hands on the place. Now, the condo happened to be listed a few weeks ago. Fans reportedly have been going to the property. That’s according to listing agent Eric Ronjoy. He said that some fans are even reaching out to him for a tour.

Some folks looking to possibly purchase it are Leslie Jordan fans. They feel a connection to the property since he bought it just before he died. It would have been the first property that he had ever owned.

Property Where Leslie Jordan Was Going To Live Draws Lot Of Interest

Ronjoy told TMZ that out of 30 groups who have recently toured the property, half of them are simply looking at the property. No, not to buy it. They are looking at it as a place where Jordan was planning on living. But there are some who are interested in purchasing it. One person who was interested in buying thought about turning the place into a memorial for Jordan. Back in August, Jordan posted a video where he was reportedly just really happy about his new home.

Well, TMZ broke the story about Jordan dying in October after suffering a medical emergency. Jordan crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Besides the place that Jordan was going to call home, the two-bedroom condo has some cool amenities.

‘Call Me Kat’ Brings On Vicki Lawrence To Fill Jordan’s Spot

Among them are a rooftop pool, tennis court, gym, and a balcony. Jordan ordered close to $500,000 worth of new furniture before he died. When he died, the purchases were canceled. There has not been an offer laid down yet for the condo. But it should be simply a matter of time before one gets made.

Of course, all of Jordan’s fans know that he had a role in the Mayim Bialik sitcom Call Me Kat. Sadly, now that he has died, the show spent time looking for a replacement. While no one can actually replace Jordan and his role, the show did find someone to take his spot. They happened to get veteran comedian and actress Vicki Lawrence to come on Call Me Kat. She’s going to play Phil’s mother in the show. Phil, by the way, was Jordan’s character on there.

