Actor Leslie Jordan suffered a “sudden cardiac dysfunction” that resulted in his death and caused him to crash. Jordan, who was 67, was not killed as a result of a car accident. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released the findings on Thursday. They were from the October 24 incident that claimed Jordan’s life.

TMZ broke the story about first responders going to the scene after Jordan had crashed his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood. At that time, investigators told TMZ they believed Jordan suffered some sort of medical emergency before the crash. That has now been confirmed, TMZ reports.

Leslie Jordan Was Taking Heart Medication When He Died

The coroner’s report states Leslie Jordan was taking heart medication at the time of his death. One of the arteries in his heart was 80% blocked with another 50% blocked. TMZ was among the first to report that Jordan had complained of shortness of breath in the weeks leading up to his death. He had an appointment with a heart doctor scheduled in the near future.

Jordan’s death left Hollywood stunned, including his costars on Call Me Kat. He was going to work on that show when he died.

Meanwhile, back in November, he was laid to rest in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. More than 2,000 friends and family members attended the service that was held there. Jordan was an acclaimed actor but he reached a lot more people during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was known to perform on camera for his followers, or as he called them “friends.” If you visit Jordan’s Instagram account then it is still being kept busy. A team of people is still working to bring content to those people online.

Jordan Was Surprised By Attention From Viral Videos

Now, what was it that was so special about those viral videos? Even Jordan seemed to be surprised by the attention that the received. In an interview with CBS News’ Anthony Mason, he said that he thought it was his innocence and just being himself that people liked. Jordan told Mason, “Give me a good pandemic and I’ll flourish.” Jordan added, “I started posting on Instagram. And, I did two posts a day I think for 80 days. Then, I don’t know what happened.” Here’s what happened: Jordan’s account went from about 80,000 followers to six million.

But he also had a music career in the world of country music. It came about due to those viral videos where he was singing into the camera. “I had a Sunday Instagram hymn-singin’ where we would just sing these old hymns that I grew up with. And people started tuning in,” Jordan told Mason. “Somehow, from that, we decided to make an album.”