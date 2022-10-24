Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ Star, Dead at 67 from Car Crash: Social Media Mourns

Leslie Jordan, with his sassy southern wit, charmed audiences for decades. And his unexpected death Monday is hitting his fans very hard.

Jordan was a co-star on Will & Grace and had been in dozens of TV shows. But he aslo found a new audience during the COVID-19 pandemic when everyone was trapped at home. He’d post daily videos from his mother’s home in Tennessee. He had almost 6 million followers when he died.

One fan shared a classic video from Jordan’s Instagram account. He’s jumping on a couch and twirling a baton, screaming “Daddy, watch me twirl.”

“RIP TO A LEGEND OK. WE STAN LESLIE JORDAN FOREVER.”

Wonder Woman Pays Her Respects to Leslie Jordan

No doubt, Jordan would be thrilled at what people were saying about him after learning of his tragic passing. Lynda Carter, the original movie Wonder Woman, paid tribute. She wrote: “Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

Will & Grace Star Calls Jordan “My Dear Friend”

Sean Hayes, who starred as Jack McFarland on Will & Grace, worked with Jordan on that classic comedy.

“My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

Count country star Jason Isbell as one of the actor’s many fans. Isbell wrote “Dammit Leslie Jordan was so wonderful. Heartbreaking.”

TMZ reported that Jordan died Monday in Los Angeles. The site said he suffered a “medical emergency” and crashed his car into the side of a building.

The social media account of RuPaul’s Drag Race also shared a photo of happier times with Jordan. “Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all.”

Jordan enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood. TV fans probably know him from his role on Will & Grace. He played arch-nemesis and sometimes friend of Karen Walker, the show’s hilariously drunk socialite. He won an Emmy Award in 2006 for guest actor in a comedy series.

Writer E. Alex Jung tweeted about Jordan. He wrote: “I hope Leslie Jordan is twirling with daddy’s hottest angels.”

Another fan mentioned Jordan’s work on the American Horror Story analogy. “Rest in peace to American Horror Story veteran Leslie Jordan. He brought such bright energy to every scene.”