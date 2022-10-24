Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ Star, Dead at 67 from Car Crash

Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67 after a fatal car accident in Los Angeles. According to Hollywood law enforcement, the actor was driving on Monday morning when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the side of a building. The exact medical emergency remains unknown.

Though countless know and love him for his days on Will and Grace and other productions throughout the ’90s and 2000s, his career saw a dramatic resurgence during the pandemic.

Unable to bring his talents to film, Leslie Jordan began entertaining fans on social media, welcoming his “fellow hunker-downers” to join him in his painfully relatable quarantine struggles.

leslie jordan was one of the few ppl who made us laugh throughout the pandemic. may he rest in peace ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/b3sKgm8g4p — roni (@GETMEBODlED) October 24, 2022

He already had a respectable following of nearly 1 million on Instagram. However, his hilarious pandemic antics skyrocketed him to over 5.7 million followers. According to Leslie Jordan, the secret to his success was simple: being his authentic self.

“I think that I try on a daily basis to practice acceptance [and] gratitude,” Jordan told GMA of his enviably sunny disposition in a 2021 interview. “I try to stay in the moment. You know, I’ve reached a point in my life where I’m perfectly comfortable in who I am, what I am. So it’s all kinda gravy.”

“It’s a wonderful time, things are happening that I never set out to do… Whatever I feel like I want to do seems to come to fruition. So it’s just a good time to be Leslie Jordan.”

Colleagues and Fans Mourn the Death of Leslie Jordan

In the course of his 36-year career, Leslie Jordan touched the lives of countless fans and colleagues alike. News of his passing was met with a torrential outpouring of grief from every corner of the globe.

“This is heartbreaking. He was such a light in this world and for the LGBT community. May he Rest In Peace,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “You were the light we needed in a dark time. RIP Leslie Jordan,” said another.

“I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and films,” penned award-winning actor George Takei. “Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will your mirth and your inimitable spirit.”