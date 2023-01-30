Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday in ‘The Addams Family,’ Dead at 64

Due to Netflix‘s hot new series, Wednesday, the original tale of The Addams Family has become increasingly popular. That’s why the loss of Lisa Loring, known for her role as the original Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, is that much more impactful. Loring passed away aged 64 on Saturday.

According to Variety, The Addams Family actress died after suffering a stroke. She played Wednesday Addams in the original series from 1964 to 1966 and later featured in As the World Turns.

A friend of Lisa Loring’s spoke out about her death. She wrote on social media that the late actress “was in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.”

Per the outlet, Lisa Loring’s daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed The Addams Family star’s death. She said, “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.”

While Loring became wildly famous for her interpretation of Wednesday Addams’ shimmying dance called “The Drew,” it received new, heightened attention thanks to 20-year-old Wednesday star Jenna Ortega’s take on it. The character Wednesday both in the original series and contemporarily is known as a quirky but “sweet-natured” individual and became famous for keeping company with creepy pets like a black widow spider and a lizard. Lisa Loring’s portrayal of Wednesday often saw her carrying around a beloved headless doll.

Lisa Loring’s Career Following Her ‘The Addams Family’ Stint

Although Lisa Loring’s stint as Wednesday Addams lasted just two brief seasons, it was that particular role that helped launch her to stardom. Her role in the mid-1960s series led her to parts in a handful of other TV shows and films.

Variety states that Loring actually began modeling at just three years old and was later cast in an episode of Dr. Kildare. Afterward, she was featured in The Addams Family and, from there, went on to appear in the sitcom, The Pruitts of Southampton.

From there, Loring appeared in other series. Some include The Girl From U.N.C.L.E., Fantasy Island, and Barnaby Jones. From 1980 to 1983, The Addams Family star held a recurring role, Cricket Montgomery, in As the World Turns.

Eventually, the actress would go on to appear in films like Savage Harbor and Blood Frenzy. The outlet states that she later went by “Maxine Factor,” working as a makeup artist on the set of adult films.

More interesting, Loring’s path to Hollywood was not traditional. Before making her mark as The Addams Family‘s Wednesday Addams, Loring was born and raised by her parents in the Marshall Islands in the western Pacific. Both of her parents served in the Navy and eventually, they moved to Hawaii. From there, she moved to Los Angeles with her mother to begin her career in film and television.