Lisa Marie Presley Says Her Late Son Benjamin Would Have Loved Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Lisa Marie Presley believes that her late son Benjamin would have loved Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic as much as she does. In a rare social media post, Elvis’ only child raved about the movie, which covers the early years of his life. And she told people that watching the film with her three daughters was a sentimental experience that she’ll never forget.

“You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever,” she said.

The 54-year-old shared that he was “overwhelmed in the best way possible” by the end of Elvis. And she added that watching her girls have so much “pride about their grandfather and his legacy” actually “moved” her “to tears.”

However, despite that happiness, the death of her son is weighing especially heavy on her heart after seeing the film because she knows that watching the movie would have special to him, too.

“It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it,” Lisa-Marie wrote. “He would have absolutely loved it as well.”

Lisa Marie Presley’s Only Son Benjamin Dead at 27

Benjamin Storm Keough died on July 12th, 2020, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was 27-years-old.

In his life, Benjamin showed interest in following in his grandfather’s footsteps. The young singer dabbled in the music industry and even signed a record deal with Universal in 2009. While he never released any music, Lisa Marie still marveled at Benjamin’s many similarities to her father. And she often told reporters that his resemblance to Elvis was “just uncanny.”

The mother and son shared a close relationship together as well. In fact, her 2012 album track titled Storm & Grace was written about their bond.

When Benjamin passed, Lisa Marie Presley became “inconsolable,” according to her manager Roger Widynowski. And in the years following his death, she’s opted to leave behind her singing career to share a more private life with her daughters, Riley, Harper, and Finley.

But in her Instagram post, Lisa Marie admitted that the pain of losing her son hasn’t eased with time. And while she’s enjoying the resurgence of her father, she’s also struggling.

“Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole,” she wrote. “Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore.”