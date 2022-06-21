Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.

In speaking about the film, Presley said, “[‘Elvis’] is absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.”

Lisa Marie Presley and her daughter Riley Keough continue to heap praise on the new movie. However, Elvis’s daughter was sure to emphasize that her late son Benjamin would have wholeheartedly enjoyed the movie as well.

“It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see [‘Elvis’],” Presley said during a 20/20 special for ABC. “He would have absolutely loved it as well. I can’t tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it, too.”

According to the New York Post, Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin was 27 years old when he died. The outlet further states he died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound in 2020. In speaking about her son’s death, the singer said, “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.”

Lisa Marie Presley Says Austin Butler ‘Channeled’ Her Father in New ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Elvis promises to be one of the biggest movies of the summer, alongside Tom Cruise’s blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Overall, the two movies have almost nothing in common. However, there’s one thing lending both films massive success, and it’s their commitment to authenticity. In making Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise utilized genuine military aircraft for his brand new film’s aerial stunts. In comparison, Lisa Marie Presley claims actor Austin Butler “channeled” her famous father’s energy in Elvis, lending a heightened level of love and commitment to his portrayal.

“It’s almost as if [Austin Butler] channeled [Elvis],” Presley said of the young star’s performance. “He put everything he had, his heart, his soul, everything he had into researching, reading, watching, learning. He honored him in every possible way.”

Lisa Marie Presley’s praise for the new Elvis biopic runs so high, she thinks Butler should even receive an Oscar for his performance.

“In my humble opinion,” she said during her 20/20 special, “his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully.” She further quipped, “If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.”