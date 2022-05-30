lisa-marie-presley-congratulates-daughter-riley-keough-on-her-directorial-debut-in-touching-post

Proud mother Lisa Marie Presley took some time to gush over her daughter Riley Keough, congratulating her on her directorial debut. In the touching Instagram post, Lisa Marie mentions both her daughter and Keough’s directorial partner, Gina Gammell, and the hard work both of the women put into their new film. The duo began writing the script about seven years ago. Now, their new film War Pony has made a splash at the 2022 Cannes Film festival.

“I’m SO PROUD of Riley and Gina for making such a labor of love in “War Pony,” Lisa Marie Presley says in the Sunday evening Instagram post.

“I watched them for 7 years write and finally make the film,” Presley adds.

Lisa Marie Presley Gushes Over Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s New Film War Pony

The Instagram post includes a pic of the May 2022 The Wrap cover story featuring Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s new film War Pony debuting at the 2022 Cannes Film festival. The brief included with the photo notes that “Riley Keough & Gina Gammell bring native voices to the festival.”

And, all of this brings out the proud mother in Lisa Marie Presley. “I can’t tell you how proud it makes me that they are getting the acknowledgment they both deserve in Cannes,” the proud mother gushes in the touching Instagram post. “And winning the Caméra d’Or Award.”

Presley goes on to note that the partnership between Keough and Gammell is a force “to be reckoned with.”

“What a job well done,” Lisa Marie Presley writes.

“What two forces to be reckoned with,” she adds, “Congrats my loves.”

Presley Praises Upcoming Baz Luhrman Biopic Based On Her Iconic Father’s Life

Lisa Marie Presley has been largely silent on her social media. So, the recent post celebrating her daughter’s accomplishments is especially heartwarming. Presley also broke her silence online recently to post about the upcoming Baz Luhrman biopic detailing the life of Lisa Marie’s father, Elvis Presley.

It had been over a year since Lisa Marie Presley posted on Instagram. However, she recently broke the silence, sharing an Insta message celebrating the Elvis Presley biopic. The silence is largely due to the tragic 2020 death of Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin Keough.

“I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say,” Lisa Marie Presley says in the Insta post.

“As I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” the mother adds. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” Presley then notes that while processing her grief, she has put her focus on her other three children. However, Presley adds, that she felt compelled to comment on the upcoming Elvis biopic.

“However, that being said, I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie “Elvis” twice now,” Presley writes. She then adds, “and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular.

Absolutely exquisite.”