Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis & Priscilla Presley, Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at 54 years old in a Los Angeles area hospital.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday evening.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie Presley Was Born In Memphis, Tennessee on February 1, 1968

The musician, who released three albums throughout her career, was hospitalized on Jan. 12. EMTs responded to Lisa Marie’s home in Calabasas, California on Thursday for a possible cardiac arrest, just two days after she attended the 2023 Golden Globes with Priscilla and Elvis star Austin Butler.

Lisa Marie Presley was born in Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 1, 1968, exactly nine months after Elvis and Priscilla’s wedding, Lisa Marie was briefly raised in the area before moving to Los Angeles at age 4 with her mother following her parents’ 1973 divorce.

Elvis died in August 1977, making 9-year-old Lisa Marie the joint heir to his estate alongside grandfather Vernon Presley and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Hood Presley. Following their respective deaths in 1979 and 1980, she became the sole heir and also inherited her father’s Graceland residence.

Lisa Marie Offered Remembrance Of Her Father During Interview on TV

“He’d always wake me up to sing in the middle of the night, get on the table and sing,” Lisa Marie recalled of her time with Elvis on Good Morning America in 2009. “I remember him as my dad, but he was a very exciting dad.”

In October 1988, Lisa Marie married Danny Keough, a Chicago-based musician, with whom she welcomed two children: daughter Riley in 1989 and son Benjamin in 1992. After five and a half years of marriage, the couple divorced in May 1994.

Less than a month later, she married singer Michael Jackson. She first met him at one of her late father’s Las Vegas concerts. It was when she was 7 and the King of Pop was still a member of the Jackson Five. “I am very much in love with Michael, I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him,” read a statement from Lisa Marie at the time. “We both look forward to raising a family.”