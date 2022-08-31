Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was ‘Destroyed’ After Son Benjamin Keough’s Death

While not a holiday of celebration, on Tuesday, many people honored National Grief Awareness Day. With people all over sharing their stories of lost loved ones, Lisa Marie Presley discussed her own battle with grief after losing her son Benjamin Keough in 2020 at the age of 27. With so much life ahead of him, sadly, Benjamin passed away from suicide. Wanting to both document her fight and hopefully help others who are also battling with grief, the singer wrote an essay about her journey and tragedy.

Never Escaping Grief

Sharing her essay with PEOPLE, Lisa Marie Presley remembered Benjamin, who she shared with her ex-husband Danny Keough. The star broke down three steps she learned throughout her struggle with grief. “One is that grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss. Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”

Presley continued, “Two, grief is incredibly lonely. Despite people coming in the heat of the moment to be there for you right after the loss takes place, they soon disappear and go on with their own lives and they kind of expect for you to do the same, especially after some time has passed. This includes ‘family’ as well. If you’re incredibly lucky, less than a handful will remain in contact with you after the first month or so. Unfortunately, that is a cold hard truth for most. So, if you know someone who lost a loved one, regardless of how long it’s been, please call them to see how they are doing. Go visit them, they will really really appreciate it, more than you know.”

Lisa Marie Presley Advises Loved Ones To Reach Out

And as for her third point, Lisa Marie Presley admitted, “if the loss was premature, unnatural, or tragic, you will become a pariah in a sense. You can feel stigmatized and perhaps judged in some way as to why the tragic loss took place. This becomes magnetized by a million if you are the parent of a child who passed. No matter how old they were. No matter the circumstances.”

Not acting as if she is done with grief, Lisa Marie Presley pointed to her three daughters, “My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day.” She advised people who know ones hurting with grief to “ask them how they’re doing, ask them to talk about their person, yes! We DO want to talk about them. That’s how we keep them alive in our hearts, that’s how they don’t get forgotten, that is what keeps us alive as well. And do me a favor, don’t tell them that ‘you can’t imagine’ their pain. The truth is, oh yes you can, you just don’t want to.”

Just a small section of Lisa Marie Presley’s entire essay, which can be read here, the singer concluded her message of loss and hope with, “written with all of my love and my pain, most sincerely ~LMP”