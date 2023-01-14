Lisa Marie Presley Died After Suffering Second Cardiac Arrest, Family Signed DNR: Report

With more details about Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden death continuing to emerge, it’s been revealed that the daughter of Elvis had actually suffered from a second cardiac arrest prior to her passing.

Sources revealed to PageSix that the Presley family signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order prior to Lisa Marie’s death. This happened right after a second cardiac arrest occurred at the Los Angeles hospital she was taken to after a housekeeper discovered her unconscious. The sources also shared with the media outlet that Lisa Marie was pronounced brain dead after she arrived at the hospital. The doctors put her into a medically-induced coma after that.

Meanwhile, it was noted that Lisa Marie Presley’s first ex-husband, Daniel Keough, who was living with her, performed CPR on the singer until EMTs arrived to the house. Although the EMTs were able to revive her after administering epinephrine, she “coded multiple times” while in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Tragically, Priscilla Presley had to make the official confirmation that Lisa Marie had passed away on Thursday (January 12th). “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla announced in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her mother as well as three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper. She is preceded in death by her father, Elvis, and her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020.

Lisa Marie Presley Will be Laid to Rest With Her Father Elvis and Son Benjamin

As previously reported, Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest in Graceland. This is the famous home of her father Elvis. She will be buried alongside the King and her late son Benjamin.

A rep from The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley’s final resting place will be at Graceland’s Meditation. It was noted that most of the Presley family is buried in Meditation Garden, including Elvis’ parents Gladys and Vernon.

Lisa Marie is the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis. Nearly three years before her passing, tragedy hit the Presley family when Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin, committed suicide. He was 27 years old at the time of his death.

Heartbroken over the sudden loss, Lisa Marie penned a touching tribute to her son in October 2020, which read, “My beautiful beautiful angel. I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.”