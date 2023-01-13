Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54: Social Media Mourns Elvis’ Daughter’s Death

Devastated fans are mourning the sudden loss of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter to Elvis and Priscilla Presley, at 54 years old. On Thursday evening, Priscilla issued a statement to People confirming the news. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Fans across the world were shocked by the unexpected passing and took to social media to pay tribute. “Heartbreaking news about Lisa Marie Presley. My sincere condolences to @Cilla_Presley,” one fan Tweeted. “As a girl who was raised on Elvis Presley and also an Elvis freak and named after Elvis’s daughter. My heart is broken,” another admirer wrote.

More fans showed concern for the Presley family. “Tragic news about Lisa Marie Presley. My heart goes out to her mother, children, and all who knew and loved her.” Another fan reflected on how young she was but hoped she was reunited with her father and son. “I am a year younger than Lisa Marie Presley. I grew up in a town an hour away from Memphis with the music and stories of Elvis all around me. My heart breaks for her family. In the spirit realm she has reunited with her dad and her son,” they wrote.

she’s with her dad and her son now. rest in peace, lisa marie presley! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/OJlKvH2Tb1 — best of elvis. (@filespresley) January 13, 2023

Priscilla Presley appealed for prayers on behalf of Lisa Marie

Earlier in the day, emergency services were alerted of an unconscious female close to the 5900 block of Normandy Drive in Calabasas. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and officers from Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station raced over to investigate. Authorities verified that they gave the woman medical attention at her residence before transferring her to a hospital near by in an ambulance.

On Facebook, Priscilla Presley passionately appealed for prayers from everyone on behalf of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley and the entire family. She also wrote that Lisa is currently receiving the best possible care from experts in their field. “We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time,” she wrote.

Lisa Marie Presley’s music career began in 2003 with the debut of her pop rock album “To Whom It May Concern.” After 9 years, she released her last studio album titled “Storm & Grace” in 2012. Lisa Marie Presley, born in Memphis Tennessee, tragically lost her father at the age of 9. She was Elvis and Priscilla’s only child, leaving her to inherit his considerable estate. Her last public appearance was at the Golden Globes just Tuesday night.