Lisa Marie Presley Had One Major Request for Her Memorial Service, According to Her Longtime Friend

While attending Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service over the weekend, close friend and operator of Presley Enterprises, Joel Weinshanker revealed one major request that Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s daughter had for the event.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Weinshanker stated that Lisa Marie’s request was for everyone to just not be sad over her passing. “She [wanted] it to be a celebration,” he explained about the memorial service. “And that’s what it’s going to be.”

Weinshanker also described Presley as being “one of the most kind, earnest souls” he had ever met. He did share that her final week of life was filled with joy. “It was by far the best week of her life since [her son] Benjamin passed,” Weinshanker continued. “She was happy.”

Lisa Marie’s close friend further explained that he had been with her at Graceland leading up to Elvis’ birthday on January 8th. “She had a great time,” Weinshanker shared. He also recalled her standing for hours after the ceremony signing autographs and taking photos. “She wouldn’t leave until the last person was satisfied.”

He further admitted that Lisa Marie’s sudden death shocked everyone at Graceland. “It’s still – to an extent – not real. I mean, I was here, 50 feet away with Lisa two weeks ago.”

Weinshanker went on to add that Lisa Marie had an amazing time at the Golden Globe Awards and was so happy for Austin Butler, who won an award for his portrayal of her famous father in Bay Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.

Graceland Does Not Have Any Plans to Expand the Exhibit Dedicated to Lisa Marie Presley

Along with discussing Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service, Joel Weinshanker also revealed that Graceland already has an exhibit dedicated to Elvis’ daughter. However, there have been no talks since her death about expanding it.

“Graceland gives people great joy, so we’re not thinking about this from a business standpoint,” Weinshanker stated. “I’m sure at some point we will think about what we can do more for Lisa here, but everything now, it’s to honor her and to celebrate her.”

Meanwhile, Weinshanker also cleared up any speculation about Graceland’s future. “Before Elvis passed away, he wanted to make sure that Lisa Marie got the home, got the estate. It was put into a trust,” he explained. Weinshanker said that the trust has been updated and it was Lisa Marie’s desire to have her children take over the estate.

“Riley [Keough], at this point,” Weinshanker added. “Because Riley is of age majority, and so one day Harper and Finley [Lockwood] as well. It’s their home. It always has been. It’s Elvis’ home. It’s Lisa’s home. It will be Riley’s home, without question.”

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12th at the age of 54. She reportedly suffered from a cardiac arrest and was discovered in her Calabasas, California home that morning. After being rushed to a nearby hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma, she was pronounced dead later that day. She will be buried in Graceland’s Meditation Garden alongside her father and son Benjamin, who passed away in 2020 from suicide.