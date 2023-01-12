Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Cardiac Arrest: New Details Emerge

There are new details concerning Lisa Marie Presley’s terrifying cardiac arrest that currently has her in an LA hospital.

According to sources, a housekeeper found the 54-year-old unconscious in her bedroom. Presley’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, who has been living in the home for some time, performed CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Lisa Marie Presley is currently being treated, and her condition is unknown. TMZ reported that her mother, Priscilla, is by her side.

Shortly after Priscilla arrived at the hospital, she issued a statement to PEOPLE and shared that her daughter is still holding on, but needs “prayers.”

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” she said. “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.”

Lisa Marie Presley Suffers ‘Full’ Cardiac Arrest

As we previously reported, Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to a Southern California hospital earlier this afternoon after suffering an apparent “full” cardiac arrest, meaning her heart abruptly and completely stopped functioning. Cardiac arrest is not a heart attack, according to the American Heart Association, but people often confuse the terms.

When paramedics arrived at her home in Calabasas, California, she did not have a pulse. A source told TMZ that someone on the scene administered at least one dose of epinephrine to restart her heart. When medical workers loaded her into the ambulance, her pulse was restored.

Fans have flooded social media sites hoping for updates on the situation. And may have left concerned comments as they wait.

Multiple people expressed concern over Presley’s state during the Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The former singer was in the crowd that night to support Elvis, which was up for two awards and earned one. And people commented that she looked unwell as she walked the red carpet. Lisa Marie Presley is the King of Rock’s only child.

Most people, however, are not making assumptions as they wait to learn more about her condition.

“Oh my, prayers for Lisa that she will recover,” a fan Tweeted. “Prayers for doctors, staff treating her. Prayers for all her family.”

“She’s been through so much,” another fan posted, referring to her brutal divorce from ex-husband Michael Lockwood and death of her son, Benjamin Keough, “Prayers.”

This is a developing story.