Lisa Marie Presley suffered a cardiac arrest and is reportedly receiving support from an Intensive Care Unit with the aid of a pacemaker. TMZ reports that their sources say Lisa Marie is in an induced coma and in critical condition. At her bedside is Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie, and Riley Keough, her daughter.

On Thursday morning, Lisa Marie was in a critical state when paramedics were called to her home. Her housekeeper discovered Lisa Marie unresponsive in the bedroom and moments later, Danny Keough– her ex-husband who lives with her — arrived back from dropping their kids off at school. He administered CPR until the medics took over his efforts.

Paramedics urgently administered an epinephrine injection to Lisa Marie, restoring her pulse. Without further hesitation, she was taken to the nearest hospital for additional medical attention. Earlier on Tuesday morning, reports revealed that Lisa Marie had reported severe abdominal discomfort which gradually worsened over time. On her official Instagram, Priscilla Presley made an urgent announcement on Thursday that her daughter was taken to the hospital and is now receiving critical medical attention.

“Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time,” Presley wrote. On Tuesday night, Lisa Marie Presley joined her mother at the Golden Globe Awards to show her support for Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis, depicting the life of her late father.

Lisa Marie Presley expressed gratitude to Elvis fans at a recent appearance

In 2020, Lisa Marie Presley tragically lost her son Benjamin Keough to suicide at the age of 27. Last July, she commemorated his death on Instagram with a photo of their matching foot tattoos.

In a recent interview with People, Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough had only glowing remarks for her mother. She applauded her mother as an inspiration. “I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn’t really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me,” said Keough.

This past Sunday, Presley attended Elvis’ beloved Graceland in Memphis to commemorate what would have been her father’s 88th birthday with fans. “It’s been a while. I missed you,” Lisa Marie told the crowd. “I keep saying you’re the only people that can bring me out of my house. I’m not kidding.”

Lisa Marie Presley was destined for a life in the spotlight, inheriting her legendary father’s supermodel looks and equally powerful singing voice. Even after her parents’ divorce in 1973, she found herself standing out from the crowd due to these inherited gifts.

In 1994, her divorce from musician Danny Keough and subsequent marriage to music superstar Michael Jackson caused a stir in the pop culture world. In under two years, the couple split up. From 2002 to 2004 she was tied in matrimony with Hollywood star and ardent Elvis admirer Nicolas Cage.