Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized: Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence Amid Daughter’s Health Scare

Priscilla Presley, who was the wife of Elvis Presley, asks fans to keep her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in their prayers. Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Thursday. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla Presley, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Priscilla said, “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.” EMTs happened to respond to the singer’s home in Calabasas, California on Thursday for a possible cardiac arrest. This comes just two days after Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globes with mom Priscilla and Elvis star Austin Butler, PEOPLE confirmed. TMZ was the first outlet to report the news.

Lisa Marie Presley Was Just At The Golden Globes Days Earlier

Paramedics were reportedly able to regain a pulse before Presley, 54, was taken to the hospital, though her condition remains unclear. Lisa Marie Presley, who is the only child of Elvis Presley, happened to pose for photos at the Golden Globes alongside Priscilla and Butler, who took home a win for playing Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name.

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s daughter, recently praised her mom to PEOPLE. She called her an “inspiration” and “a very strong, smart woman.”

“I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn’t really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me,” said Keough, 33. Riley will soon star in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six, based on the hit novel.

Later on Thursday afternoon, additional details came out about the entire situation. For one, a housekeeper reportedly found Presley unconscious in her bedroom. Secondly, Danny Keough, Presley’s ex-husband who has been living in the home for a period of time, performed CPR while waiting for paramedics.

A later update from TMZ indicates that Presley is in an induced coma and in critical condition. Right now, she’s in the Intensive Care Unit and on life support with a temporary pacemaker.

As news has poured out from the Presley camp, social media users were stunned by the news. A Twitter user wrote, “Sending prayers to Lisa Marie Presley.” Another one added, “Hope @LisaMarie Presley is going to be ok”. Many of Lisa Marie’s fans and followers were offering up their own prayers for her health and well-being. They will be waiting to hear any further updates from the doctors caring for Presley at this time.