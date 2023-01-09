Lisa Marie Presley Leads Elvis Birthday Celebration in Memphis

Lisa Marie Presley headed back to her childhood home this weekend to celebrate what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday.

Lisa Marie welcomed her father’s friends, family, and fans to the annual event that takes place each January 8th at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Helping her run the show were Elvis Presley Enterprises CEO Jack Soden and the company’s managing partner Joel Weinshanker. Alton Mason, who played Little Richard in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, and the King of Rock’s longtime TCB band pianist Glen D. Hardin also made appearances.

The 30-minute tribute took place on Graceland’s front lawn, just as it does every year. But the crowd was much larger than usual thanks to Luhrmann’s blockbuster film.

“I can speak with some authority having been here every year for a lot of years,” said Soden. “This is unquestionably the largest crowd we’ve ever had. You all come from all over the world … and we love you for being here.”

When Weinshanker took the stage, he shared that Elvis’ 88th was a special year because, through the movie, his career goal finally came to fruition. He had always dreamed of being in “an amazing movie with an amazing director and be part of an amazing film.”

“I think we did that for him,” he said.

Lisa Marie Presley Thinks Elvis Would be ‘Proud’ of His Resurgence

After the initial greetings, Lisa Marie took the microphone to pay tribute to Elvis and lead the traditional cake-cutting. Wearing a floor-length black coat and sunglasses, she thanked the audience.

“It’s been a while. I missed you,” she admitted. “I keep saying you’re the only people that can bring me out of my house. I’m not kidding.

As the fans chanted “we love you, Lisa Marie,” she told them that feelings were mutual. And that’s why she decided to join the 2023 festivities.

“Today, [Elvis] would’ve been 88 years old. It’s hard to believe,” she continued. “I think that he’d be proud. This year has been an incredible year. The movie is incredible, I’m very proud of it, and I hope you are too.”

“But it’s just so moving how every year you come from all over the world. It’s moving to me and my family … so thank you,” she added.

Lisa Marie then revealed the cake. The theme of the giant desert was “Aloha from Hawaii,” which paid tribute to the iconic satellite concert that took place 50 years ago.

After the crowd sang Happy Birthday, Graceland officially unveiled its massive The Making of Elvis exhibit, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the Elvis biopic. Inside, people can find scripts, costumes, props, and more. People can see the exhibit from now through Labor Day.