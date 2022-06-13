Lisa Marie Presley Makes Rare Appearance at ‘Elvis’ Premiere, Snaps Pic With Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough

Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley made a rare appearance over the weekend at the premiere of the biopic “Elvis” with her mother Pricilla and daughter Riley Keough in Graceland.

Along with her appearance at the exciting event, Lisa Marie Presley posed for the cameras alongside her mother and daughter. Keough shared a snapshot of the trio on Instagram. “We are thrilled to be in Memphis with ‘Elvis’ and with all of the wonderful performers,” Keough declared in the social media post. She also tagged the film’s director, Bay Luhrmann, and thanked him for bringing the film to Graceland. “I couldn’t think of a better place to Premiere ‘Elvis in America.”

Lisa Marie Presley previously shared her thoughts about “Elvis” in an Instagram post last month. She said Austin Butler, who plays her father in the biopic, channeled and embodied the music icon’s heart and soul beautifully.

“In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully, ” Lisa Marie Presley further explained. She wrote that the audience can feel and witness the director’s love and respect for her father. “It is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”

‘Elvis’ Premiere Marks Lisa Marie Presley’s First Red Carpet Appearance Since Her Son Died in 2020

According to PEOPLE, the “Elvis” premiere marks Lisa Marie Presley’s first red carpet appearance since her son, Benjamin Keough, passed away in July 2020. He died by suicide at the age of 27 and was laid to rest in Meditation Garden at Graceland.

Following the death of her son, Lisa Marie Presley’s rep told the media outlet, “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devoted but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Lisa Marie Presley also shared her children’s reaction to “Elvis” in her Instagram post. “What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced. It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.”

As previously reported, “Elvis” follows the life story of Elvis Presley. “From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music.”

Butler stars in the film with Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery, Natasha Bassett, and Luke Bracey.