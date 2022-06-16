Lisa Marie Presley Poses With Priscilla Presley, Tom Hanks and More During ‘Emotional’ Trip to Graceland

Following a trip to Sydney, Australia, and back, the Elvis promotional tour found its way to Graceland, the iconic Memphis home of the late Elvis Presley. For Elvis’ only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, it was yet another emotional moment in the celebration of the life and career of her father.

In a recent Instagram post, Lisa Marie posted several pictures of herself with her family and the cast of Elvis, penning a heartfelt thanks to everyone involved with the creation of the film and the time spent in her childhood home.

“I had such an emotional and incredible trip to Memphis, meeting, and spending time with all of the cast of Elvis,” she wrote in the caption. “I have so much love and admiration for all of them. Thank You to [Austin Butler], [Baz Luhrmann], Tom Hanks, [the film crew], [Graceland], [and Warner Bros Pictures].”

Lisa Marie Presley Breaks Social Media Hiatus to Praise ‘Elvis’

Since the tragic death of her son in 2020, Lisa Marie Presley has been largely absent from social media, devoting all of her time to her remaining three children instead. When she saw Elvis, however, the movie following the incredible life of her father, she took the time to write a touching message on Instagram praising the production.

“I have seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular,” she wrote. “Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.”

“In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully,” she continued. “If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot.”

“Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances.

Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring.”

“I know I’m being repetitive, but I don’t care,” she concluded. “Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way.”

Why ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler is Still Doing an Elvis Presley Accent

Though filming of Elvis wrapped up months ago, the star of the film, Austin Butler, is finding it tough to get back to himself. After years of embodying The King, Butler unintentionally adopted some of Elvis’ mannerisms, including his facial expressions and voice. The actor believes he’ll have pieces of Elvis in his personality and presence for the rest of his life.

“At this point, I keep asking people, ‘Is this my voice?'” he explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Because this feels like my real… It’s one of those things where certain things trigger it and other times as well it’s, I don’t know. When you live with something for two years, and you do nothing else, I think that you can’t help it. It becomes a fiber of your being.”