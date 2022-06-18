Lisa Marie Presley Praises ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler For ‘Channeling’ Her Dad in New Biopic

In just one week, the new biopic “Elvis” hits theaters, and already star Austin Butler has received rave reviews from Lisa Marie Presley herself.

Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of the one and only King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. While he sadly passed away when she was just nine years old, Lisa Marie still holds fond memories of her late father. So when she praised Butler’s performance in Baz Luhrmann’s new film, it meant a lot to fans and the filmmakers.

“It’s almost as if he channeled him,” Lisa Marie said in a new “20/20” special, per Entertainment Weekly. “He put everything he had, his heart, his soul, everything he had into researching, reading, watching, learning. He honored him in every way possible.”

This isn’t the first time Lisa Marie Presley has applauded Butler and the “Elvis” film as a whole. Last month, she attended an early screening of the film with her mother, Priscilla Presley, and daughter, Riley Keough. All three women watched the emotional tribute to the late singer and commended it.

Lisa Marie Presley Calls New ‘Elvis’ Film ‘Nothing Short of Spectacular’

While Lisa Marie hasn’t been as active on social media lately due to the passing of her son Benjamin in 2020, she did take the time to share her thoughts on “Elvis” on Instagram.

Last month, after watching the film twice, Lisa Marie Presley revealed that it was “nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite.

“Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully,” she continued. “In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha).”

As for the director, Lisa Marie expressed how “You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”

Watching her children take in this dedicated tribute to their grandfather caused Lisa Marie to get emotional as well.

“What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterward, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced,” she continued in her caption. “It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.”

In her conclusion, Lisa Marie Presley wrote, “I can’t tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too. Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances. Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring. I know I’m being repetitive, but I don’t care. Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way.”

Catch “Elvis” in theaters next Friday, June 24.