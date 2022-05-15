Lisa Marie Presley Praises Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Movie in Extremely Rare Post

Lisa Marie Presley has broken her social media silence to sing praises about her father’s biopic, Elvis.

It has been over a year since the singer has taken to Instagram. After her son Benjamin Keough passed away in 2020, she opted to live a more private lifestyle. But after getting a sneak peek at Baz Luhrmann’s new project, she felt compelled to share her opinions on both the movie and the actors.

In her post, Presley shared that she’s watched the entire movie “twice” now. And she wants people to know that it is “nothing short of spectacular.”

“Absolutely exquisite,” she gushed.

Firstly, Presley wrote about the immense talent of the lead star, Austin Butler. The 30-year-old former Nickelodeon actor has become an overnight sensation with his portrayal of The King of Rock and Roll. And Presley agrees with all the fanfare.

“Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully,” she continued. “In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully.” Adding, “If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.”

Lisa Marie Presley Thanks Baz Luhrmann for the ‘Love and Respect’ He Showed Elvis

Secondly, the Lights Out singer raved about Luhrmann’s cinematographic genius. The Mulan Rouge director worked with those who were close with Elvis, like ex-wife Pricilla Presley, to make sure the film did the pop icon justice. And Lisa Marie believes that Luhrmann pulled it off perfectly.



“You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever,” she noted.

Lisa Marie Presley also added that her three daughters, Riley and Harper, and Finley, saw the film as well. And by the end, they were “overwhelmed in the best way possible way.” Watching the girls have so much “pride about their grandfather and his legacy” was such an emotional experience that she was “moved..to tears.”

“I can’t tell you enough how much I love this film, and I hope you love it too,” she added. “Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances.”



“Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring. I know I’m being repetitive, but I don’t care, Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way,” concluded Presley.

Aside from Butler, Elvis stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla. The movie hits theaters worldwide on June 24th.