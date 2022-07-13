lisa-marie-presley-remembers-late-son-benjamin-in-heartfelt-post-on-2nd-anniversary-of-his-death

Death anniversaries are heartbreaking, especially for Lisa Marie Presley, whose son, Benjamin, took his own life two years ago.

She wrote about her only son, Tuesday, to observe the two-year anniversary of his death. But in writing about Benjamin, she recalled a happy memory. It was about that time Lisa Marie Presley and her troubled son bonded with some ink.

“Several years ago, on Mother’s Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet,” she wrote. “It’s a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond.”

Lisa Marie Presley Said Her Son Was ‘Too Good for This World’

Back in 2020, it took Lisa Marie Presley several months for her to publicly share her grief. It all still was too painful and raw. But Lisa Marie finally offered a glimpse of the pain she felt. She wrote him in October, 2020 to honor Benjamin’s birthday. And like she did Tuesday, she posted a photo from a happier time, with the snap showing Benjamin about to blow out his candles on a cake. She described him as her “beautiful, beautiful angel” and adding that her only son was “too good for this world.”

“I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven,” Lisa Marie Presley wrote. “My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.

I will never be the same.” She then asked Benjamin to wait for her. She needed to stay on Earth to raise his little sisters and look after his oldest sister, Riley.

Lisa Marie Presley and her children Benjamin and Riley attend a movie premiere in 2002. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Elvis Is Back in Headlines After Biopic Premiere Last Month

On the day Benjamin died, Presley’s spokesperson provided a statement to the media. “(Lisa Marie Presley) is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

The Presley family has been front and center in the movie world this summer. The Elvis biopic premiered last month. Austin Butler portrays Elvis Presley. And the movie about Elvis’ life and music has generated about $151 million at the worldwide box office. ABC even did a special as part of 20/20 on the life of the King.

Lisa Marie Presley, with her mother and three daughters, attend a handprint ceremony last month at TCL Chinese Theater. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla, both endorsed the movie. And Lisa Marie and her daughter, Riley, talked about the film during an interview with ABC.

“It was such an emotional [experience],” Lisa Marie Presley said, quoting an item her daughter initially brought up. “Like Riley said, it just brings up such generational trauma — in a good way.”

And everyone notices that Benjamin looked a lot like his grandfather. May the memories of both her father and son be a blessing.