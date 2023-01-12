Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Rushed to Hospital After Cardiac Arrest, Social Media Stunned

News of Lisa Marie Presley reportedly being rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest leaves social media stunned. People are reacting to the news that broke on Thursday in shock.

One Twitter user wrote, “Sending prayers to Lisa Marie Presley.” Another one wrote, “Hope @LisaMarie Presley is going to be ok”.

This fan had a thought about Presley at this time. The Twitter user wrote, “Saying prayer’s for #LisaMariePresley”. Another fan offered up prayers for the daughter of Elvis Presley. This fan wrote, “Prayers up for Lisa Marie Presley and her family. She has been through much in her life. I didn’t think she looked well at the Golden Globes this week.”

Oh i do not like this Lisa Marie Presley news at all. 2023 needs to slow tf down…. 🥺 prayers for complete and total healing. — Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) January 12, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Taken To Emergency Room By Ambulance

TMZ reports that Lisa Marie was taken to the ER by ambulance. Sources say that life-saving measures were taken. CPR gets done on her at her home in Calabasas, California. The daughter of the King of Rock N’ Roll reportedly went into “full” cardiac arrest. A person on the scene administered epinephrine at least once ot get her heart functioning again. At this time, her condition is unknown.

Another fan on Twitter wrote, “I hope Lisa Marie Presley is okay she’s been through a lot”. This fan said, “Poor Lisa Marie Presley, she’s been through so much, wishing her a speedy recovery”. Another stunned social media user wrote, “2023, don’t you dare take Lisa Marie Presley away. #PrayersForLisaMarie”.

Many social media users were sending prayerful thoughts her way. Their messages were part of many that found their way onto social media platforms on Thursday afternoon. Most recently, fans got a chance to see Lisa Marie as she attended the Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday night. She and her mother, Priscilla Presley, were on hand to see Austin Butler win one of the prestigious awards for his work on Elvis.

Presley Spent January 8 In Memphis For Her Father’s Birthday Celebration

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Lisa Marie headed back to Memphis to celebrate what would have been her father’s 88th birthday. A jam-packed crowd found its way to Graceland on January 8. Among those in attendance were Jack Soden, CEO of Elvis Presley Enterprises, and company managing partner Joel Weinshanker. Actor Alton Mason, who portrayed Little Richard in the Baz Luhrmann biopic, and Presley’s TCB band pianist Glen D. Hardin showed up as well.

Weinshanker said it always had been a dream of Elvis to be in “an amazing movie with an amazing director and be part of an amazing film.” This gets done through the long work that Luhrmann and Butler put into the movie about Presley.