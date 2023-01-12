Lisa Marie Presley was just rushed to the hospital for cardiac arrest, according to sources.

TMZ has learned that Elvis’ only child was taken to the emergency room by ambulance. Her condition was so serious that first responders could not find a pulse.

The sources say that paramedics were forced to take life-saving measures and perform CPR at her home in Calabasas, California, on Thursday afternoon (Jan.12). They were able to restore her pulse before transporting her to the hospital.

Following the initial headline, the sources clarified that Presley went into “full” cardiac arrest, which means her heart completely stopped functioning. To restart her heart, someone on the scene administered epinephrine at least once.

Her current condition is unknown and she is currently receiving treatment.

Fans Flood Social Media As They Wait For More News on Lisa Marie Presley’s Condition

Now that Lisa Marie Presley is undergoing emergency treatment, fans are flooding social media waiting for answers and posting their well-wishes.

As many have pointed out, the 54-year-old has been through several terrible tragedies, especially in recent years. In 2021, she finalized her divorce from Michael Lockwood after spending five years locked in a dramatic legal battle. And the summer prior to that, she lost her son, Benjamin Keough, to suicide. And his death led Presley deep into depression. So people are praying she finds the strength to pull through her medical emergency.

“She’s been through so much,” a fan posted on Twitter. “Prayers.”

God bless you, Lisa Marie. Please stay with us and stay strong. — catherine christina 𓇌 𓄣 (@ccdreamsofkemet) January 12, 2023

“God bless you, Lisa Marie,” wrote another. “Please stay with us and stay strong.”

The incident comes days after the former songstress made a string of rare public appearances. Most recently, on Jan. 8, she spoke during her father’s annual birthday celebration in Memphis, TN, and the following day, she sat in the audience for the Golden Globes.

“Oh my, prayers for Lisa that she will recover,” a fan Tweeted. “Prayers for doctors, staff treating her. Prayers for all her family.”

This is a developing story.