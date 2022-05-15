Lisa Marie Presley Says Son Benjamin’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart in Rare Post

Lisa Marie Presley is speaking out about her late son Benjamin Keough for the first time in months.

Keough passed away on July 12th, 2020. The budding actor was 27.

Since his death, Lisa Marie has remained relatively private. After enjoying a long singing career, she traded the stage for full-time family life. And now she’s focused on giving her three daughters, Riley, Harper, and Finley, as normal of a life as possible.

In doing that, Lisa Marie has shied away from social media. In fact, since posting about Benjamin’s passing, she has only given people two updates. And her most recent was a tribute to Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic.

But before Lisa Marie Presley delved into the many high points of the film, she expressed her continued grief over the loss of her son.

“Hello everyone,” she began. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.”

“Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore,” she added.

Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Died From a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in 2020

Benjamin Keough was found inside his Calabasas, California, home with a gunshot wound to his head. It was later determined that the fatal shot was self-inflicted.

According to the autopsy report, Benjamin had alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of his death. And the suicide followed an argument with his girlfriend, Diana Pinto.

Pinto heard a gunshot early in the morning. And when she ran to the sound, she found that he had locked himself inside a bathroom. She managed to pick the lock with a bobby pin. But by the time she reached him, he was already dead.

Benjamin was the youngest of two children that Lisa Marie shared with her ex-husband Danny Keough. Like his father and grandfather, Benjamin was interested in music. And he even went as far as signing a record deal with Universal in 2009. However, he never released any songs.

Lisa Marie Presley was happy letting her son follow his own path, though. During a 2013 interview with The Huffington Post, she said it was important to “let him decide when he wants to go out and do what he wants to do.”

During his life, Lisa Marie and Benjamin shared a famously close relationship. And her manager Roger Widynowski said that once she heard the news, she was “heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated.”

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” Widynowski shared, noting that she was “trying to stay strong” for her daughters.