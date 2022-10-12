Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Daughters Serve as Groomswomen at Father’s Wedding

The twin daughters of Lisa Marie Presley served as “grooms-women” at the wedding of their father, Michael Lockwood. Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love were in Santa Barbara, California, for Lockwood’s wedding. He married Stephanie Hobgood, a hairstylist at Beauty Beach Lounge, on Tuesday. The two girls served alongside “best woman” Jeannia Robinetre at the Presidio Chapel that’s located inside El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park. This is according to a Daily Mail report.

Robinetre wore a long-sleeved plunging Pronovias wedding gown. She clutched a bouquet of yellow roses as her father walked her down the aisle. Stephen Linsley, a fine art photographer, officiated the wedding. The couple was engaged in December 2018 after a year of dating.

Lisa Marie Presley Reaches Settlement In Child Support Battle

“It’s been said before it’s hard to put into words what love can mean to a person. What effect does it cause when given or withdrawn?” Lockwood wrote on Instagram. “I offer this picture of Stephanie and me as a snapshot of what love can bring. These are the smiles of two people who have watched the sunrise and sunset after five years of being together. My heart is whole. We shared love and laughs yesterday with our friends and family, who have and continue to support and nurture us. Love wins.”

Additionally, on Wednesday, Radar Online would report that Lockwood and the 54-year-old Elvis Presley heiress reached a private settlement in their child support legal war. The judge has now called off their December trial.

Couple Finalized Their Divorce Just Last Year

Meanwhile, Lisa Marie Presley and Lockwood, who is a Sparkle Plenty Records co-founder, finalized their 2016 divorce just last year. They share 60-40 custody of the twin daughters. Presley is paying Lockwood $4,641 per month in child support. Presley reportedly hired Lockwood to be her musical director in 2004 at $3,500 a week. Yet they fell in love on the road. Lockwood earns $2,000-$2,500 a month working as a store clerk, a factory worker, teaching guitar, and playing guitar in session recordings.

Lisa Marie Presley is the only child from the marriage of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She has been involved with a number of different people in her life, including Michael Jackson. Firstly, the fact that she has reached a settlement with Lockwood puts to rest a very contentious battle. Now, they can go about their lives now and find happiness in their own way. The fact that Presley allowed her daughters to attend Lockwood’s wedding is a positive step for their post-marriage relationship.