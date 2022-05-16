Lisa Marie Presley: What Has Elvis Presley’s Only Child Been Doing in Recent Years?

Since losing her son in 2020, Lisa Marie Presley has understandably stayed off the radar. But behind the scenes, she’s been living both the highs and lows of everyday life. Here’s a little glimpse of what she’s been up to.

While the past two years have been hard on the singer, she’s been making it a point to head back to her father’s Graceland mansion for the holidays.

When she was a child, Elvis always made Christmastime into an extravagant event. He’d host all of his friends and family for a lavish overnight party. And being there was always the highlight of Lisa Marie’s year.

“Christmas for Elvis wasn’t about receiving, it was always about giving,” Elvis’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley once told Express. “It was about seeing the reaction on people’s faces when he would give them things.”

But despite the festivities, Lisa Marie Presley returned to her home in California in 2021 and finalized her divorce with Michael Lockwood that May.

The couple was married for 15 years before they split and have twin daughters together, Harper and Finley. However, they spent their final five years separated while dealing with a highly stressful legal battle. According to Daily Mail, Lisa Marie alleged inappropriate behavior from her husband and took her children into protective custody.

While Lisa Marie finalized her divorce, she’s still dealing with custody matters and court costs.

Lisa Marie Presley Spending Time With her Three Daughters

Now that most of her drama has passed by, Lisa Marie Presley has retreated into a more private life with her three daughters; Riley, Harper, and Finley.

Since her son passed away, Lisa Marie Presley has been open about her grieving. Though, she only checks in with fans on rare occasions through social media. However, during her most recent post, she noted that Benjamin’s death “shattered” her “heart and soul into almost nothing.” And over the past nearly two years, she has only shared her attention with her girls.

Though, the upcoming release of her father’s biopic, Elvis, has given her some joy in recent months. As she wrote in the same post, she’s watched the film “twice now,” and she said it was “nothing short of spectacular.”

But what she enjoyed most about the movie was director Baz Luhrmann’s take on Elvis. Because of him, her daughters were able to watch something that honestly captured his essence. And now they have something to cherish for generations to come.

“What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards,” she wrote. “All 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced.”