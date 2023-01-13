Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried In Graceland Next To Late Son, Benjamin

We’re learning more about burial plans for Lisa Marie Presley, who died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at 54. Presley will be buried in Graceland, located in Memphis, Tennessee. She will be next to her late son, Benjamin.

That’s according to a representative of Presley’s daughter, actress Riley Keough. The rep told The Hollywood Reporter that “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.”

Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center. She experienced cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California, home.

Lisa Marie Presley Would Have Been 55 On February 1

Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. Presley was also the mother of twins Harper and Finley. At Graceland, Benjamin is buried in its Meditation Garden. Most of the Presley family is buried in the garden. That includes Elvis and his parents Gladys and Vernon.

Lisa Marie Presley would have turned 55 on Feb. 1. Along with her mother, she attended Tuesday night’s Golden Globes. She cheered on Austin Butler as he won the best actor award for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film.

Presley released three albums, including the gold-selling To Whom It May Concern in 2003, 2005’s Now What, and 2012’s Storm & Grace. She also recorded duets featuring her late father’s vocals for singles including In the Ghetto, I Love You Because, and Where No One Stands Alone.

Kid Rock, LeAnn Rimes Offer Messages Of Condolence After Lisa Marie’s Death

Lisa Marie Presley had been married four times. They included Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, Danny Keough, and Michael Lockwood. Her divorce from Lockwood did get finalized in 2021. She was 9 years old when Elvis Presley died at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.

Meanwhile, a number of celebrities have come out and shared messages on social media after word of Lisa Marie’s death spread. Kid Rock headed over to Instagram to offer up a simple-yet-poignant message. The musician wrote on Instagram, “There is not enough love to share for Lisa Marie. Please pray for her, her children, and family. Only god knows why.”

Another person speaking out after Presley’s death is country music singer LeAnn Rimes. She wrote in a message on Twitter, “lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years.” Other celebrities have also been speaking out, too. Their messages are ones that kindly and lovingly pay their respects to Lisa Marie Presley after her death.