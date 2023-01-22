Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently.

According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in life,” Riley wrote. “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.”

Riley also thanked Lisa Marie for giving her strength, heart, empathy, courage, sense of humor, manners, wildness, and tenacity. “I’m a product of your heart,” she added. The DailyMail also reports that Keough was seen holding a baby as she landed in Memphis for Lisa Marie’s memorial services.

Keough has been married to Smith-Petersen since 2015. The couple met on the set of Max Med: Fury Road. He is a stuntman. Also in 2015, Riley spoke about wanting children with Smith-Petersen in the future. “I have a bunch of work stuff to do and then we’ll see,” she shared at the time. “I probably want like three. Two or three, but less than five and more than one.”

Riley Keough Gushes About Her Husband By Saying Every Day is ‘Exciting’ When You’re With Your ‘Soulmate’

In May 2022, Riley Keough opened up about her marriage to Ben Smith-Petersen and how she fell in love with the Australian active.

“Love turns into different things over the years,” Riley wrote for Vogue Australia. She also shared she’s excited to enjoy the small things in life with Smith-Petersen. “I’m excited to have kids. Everything is exciting to me, with him. Every day is exciting when you’re with your soulmate.”

Riley Keough goes on to describe her husband as being a good person who is calm, loyal, strong, and sensitive. “He’s my best friend. It’s our ninth year together and we don’t stop talking. Relationships I had prior to Ben, you hit a point where maybe you don’t have as much in common with the person as you thought. And we don’t have that.”

Riley then explained that she and Smith-Petersen still have so much to talk about and be excited about. Something she genuinely loves about her husband. “We’ve had some amazing big things happen,” she wrote. “But also just quiet moments when you’re in someone else’s presence and they make everything more joyful.”

The actress went on to add that there is not a side of her that Smith-Petersen doesn’t know or love and vice versa.