Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Speaks Out Following Death of His Former Wife

Nearly a week after her death, Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood speaks out about her sudden passing.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Lockwood stated that everyone is reeling from the death of Lisa Marie Presley. “Nothing prepares for such an unexpected tragedy,” he wrote. “It is incomprehensible.”

Lockwood then said that the most important thing for him at this time is to take care of his and Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old daughters, Harper and Finley, and make sure they always feel safe and loved. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives.”

Lisa Marie’s ex-husband further explained that since they were born, the twins have brought him profound joy and he remains devoted to them. “We ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time,” he added.

As previously reported, Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley went into cardiac arrest while in a bedroom of her Calabasas, California home last Thursday. Her other former husband, Danny Keough, who was living with her at the time, had recently dropped off the twins at school when he came home the situation.

Presley was then transported to a nearby hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma after she was declared brain dead. She reportedly suffered a second cardiac arrest before being pronounced dead. The singer and songwriter was 54 years old.

Priscilla Presley issued a statement about Lisa Marie’s death. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla shared. She then described her daughter as the most passionate as well as strong and loving woman she’s ever known.

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Has Been Deferred by Coroner

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office announced it has deferred the cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley.

Authorities confirmed on Wednesday (January 18th) she was pronounced dead on January 12th at 5:08 p.m. and was examined on January 14th. By deferring the cause of death, the medical examiner has requested more tests. Further examinations will be done before the official cause of death can be determined.

Meanwhile, Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service will take place at Graceland Estate in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday (January 22nd). In a statement on the estate’s website, fans will gather on the north lawn of Graceland Mansion. Fans are to be adjacent to the seated area on the center lawn that will be reserved for Lisa Marie’s family and friends. Access to the north lawn will be standing room only. It will also be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at the family’s estate next to her son, Benjamin. Her famous father, as well as other relatives, are also buried at the estate.