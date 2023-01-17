Lisa Marie Presley’s Family to Hold a Public Memorial at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley’s family is holding a public memorial at the iconic Graceland mansion next week to give fans space to grieve her sudden death.

“Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie,” a rep with her daughter Riley Keough wrote in a statement. “A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 am on Sunday, January 22 in Memphis.”

Graceland was Elvis’ Memphis, TN, home, and Lisa Marie lived there until her parents divorced in 1972. After the breakup, she split her time growing up there and with her mother, Priscilla.

Being the King of Rock’s only child, she inherited the mansion after his passing. And while she did not make it her full-time home, she cared for, visited, and cherished it. Lisa Marie’s children now jointly own the mansion.

Lisa Marie Presley is to be Buried Beside Her Son and Father at Graceland Mansion

Because of her fond memories, Lisa Marie Presley chose to have her son, Benjamin Keough, buried in Graceland’s Meditation Garden after he died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020. Her family will lay her to rest beside him. Her father, grandmother, Gladys Presley, grandfather, Vernon Presley, and great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley are also buried in the garden.

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, after suffering two cardiac arrests. The 54-year-old suffered her first inside her home in Calabasas, California. After a housekeeper found her unconscious, her ex-husband Danny Keough was able to keep her alive with CPR while an ambulance arrived. And paramedics regained her pulse using epinephrine before transporting her.

By the time, Lisa Marie arrived at the hospital, she was brain dead. And her family chose to sign a do not resuscitate order. She passed with her mother by her side after suffering the second cardiac arrest.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement that evening.“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie leaves behind her mother, Priscilla Presley, 77; and her three daughters, Riley, 33, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14.