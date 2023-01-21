Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland Public Memorial Service: How to Watch, Stream

The memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be open to the public and here’s how you can watch it online. Presley, a singer and the lone daughter of Elvis Presley, died on January 12. She was 54 years old. Lisa Marie was buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland on Thursday, January 19. She was laid to rest beside her son Benjamin Keough, who died at 27 years old in 2020.

As for the memorial service, it will take place on Sunday, January 22, at 9 a.m. Central time. It is open to the public. It will stream online at Graceland’s live stream page. After the service, there will be a procession to the Meditation Garden. Those attending on the North Lawn are invited to be part of the procession after her family and friends.



Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother, made the sad announcement to the world about her daughter’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she told PEOPLE in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Musicians, Celebrities Came Out And Shared Their Thoughts About Lisa Marie Presley

Meanwhile, many musicians and celebrities opened up their hearts in the days after Lisa Marie Presley died. One of those was Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light,” Butler told PEOPLE. “And will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Tom Hanks, who played Colonel Tom Parker in the same biopic, headed out to Instagram and posted a photo of Lisa Marie. He captioned the photo, “We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken.” Hanks’ wife, actress-singer Rita Wilson, also penned a lengthy, touching tribute herself. Less than 24 hours after her death, Kid Rock asked for prayers for her family on his Instagram account. “There is not enough love to share for Lisa Marie,” Kid Rock wrote. “Please pray for her, her children, and family. Only god knows why.”

Finally, one of the more touching tributes came from Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Nicolas Cage. He told The Hollywood Reporter that “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”