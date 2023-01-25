Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi ‘Truly Grateful’ for Support in Wake of Sister’s Death

Nearly two weeks have gone by since Elvis Presley‘s only child Lisa Marie suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. In the time since, the Presley family, including Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley, and also her half-brother Navarone Garibaldi, have been working to navigate the grief left in the wake of her death. In light of the loss of his half-sister, Garibaldi took to Instagram stories. There, he said that he was “truly grateful” for the outpouring of love and support from fans.

Taking a selfie blowing a kiss toward the camera, Lisa Marie Presley’s younger half-brother wrote, “Thank you all so much for the support. Truly … grateful for all of you.”

ET reports that Navarone Garibaldi’s Tuesday post is the second tribute he’s shared for his late sister this month. Immediately following her death, the Brazilian musician, who is the 35-year-old son of Priscilla Presley and her ex Marco Garibaldi, shared a heartfelt post, again on Instagram, to Lisa Marie Presley. In it, he addressed their rocky relationship and wished things had been different before she passed.

In the post, which sees Navarone as a toddler and Lisa Marie in her youth, the musician wrote, “Big sister… i hope you are now at peace and with your Dad and your son by your side. I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home.”

Emotionally, he concluded, “I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos.”

Priscilla Presley Thanks Fans for Support in Light of Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

When Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12th, 2023, her mother Priscilla Presley was the first to share the news. In a brief but emotional statement, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis Presley said, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Following confirmation of Lisa Marie Presley’s death, Priscilla went radio silent on social media. Finally, on Monday, she broke her social media silence.

Speaking to the Presley fanbase, she tweeted, “Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”

In between Lisa Marie Presley’s death and Priscilla Presley’s Monday post, the grieving mom shared a beautiful eulogy about her daughter. The 54-year-old singer-songwriter’s memorial service was held Sunday, January 22nd at iconic Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.