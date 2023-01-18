Lisa Marie Presley’s Official Cause of Death Deferred by Coroner

Less than a week after Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden passing, the Los Angeles County Corner’s Office has deferred the singer’s official cause of death.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Los Angeles County Corner’s Office confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was pronounced dead at a hospital in West Hills on January 12th at 5:08 p.m. She was then examined on January 14th. The cause of death was deferred, which means the medical examiner has requested more tests. The examiner will also be doing further examination before ruling on the official cause of death.

Last Thursday, Elvis Presley’s daughter suffered cardiac arrest inside her home in Calabasas, California. Her housekeeper discovered her in one of the bedrooms. Her former husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived. She was then transported to the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center. TMZ reported Presley was said to have been pronounced brain dead by the time she was admitted to the hospital. The doctors ended up putting her in a medically-induced coma. Her heart allegedly stopped several times before she was declared dead.

A rep for the Presley family also issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love, and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will take place on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. on Sunday (January 22nd). She will also be laid to rest at the family’s estate next to her son, Benjamin. Her famous father, as well as other relatives, are also buried at the estate.

Lisa Marie Presley’s Children Will Inherit Graceland Following Her Death

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley’s children, Riley, Harper, and Finley, will be inheriting Graceland following her death. A rep of the late singer confirmed this news.

Lisa Marie previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight in 2013 about the estate and what it means to the Presley family. “It is absolutely 100 percent mine and it has always been mine, Graceland,” she said at the time. “It will always be. And when it is no longer mine, it will be my children’s. And that is that.”

Lisa Marie Presley also stated that caring for and preserving Graceland, as well as her late father’s legacy, is a constant job. “You have to keep striving for quality and preserving and being very protective,” she continued. “It’s a non-stop focus and job for all of us.”

In regards to what her favorite memento or memory from Graceland was, Lisa Marie said everything in the estate is everything that was close to Elvis. “So it’s all very important and meaningful,” she added.