LOOK: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo Pose for Perfect Griswold Family Reunion

Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo are hamming it up for the cameras just in time for a Griswold family reunion. The stars of the Vacation movies were together at the Steel City Comic Con in Pittsburgh. Chase, of course, played Clark Griswold opposite D’Angelo’s Ellen Griswold in a series of Vacation movies. The one that gets a lot of play at this time of year is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. D’Angelo headed over to Instagram on Saturday to share this photo of the two stars together.

For those who don’t know, the Vacation franchise happens to follow the antics of family man Clark Griswold. He tries to offer sweet vacations and other family memorable moments, albeit with disastrous results, for Ellen and their kids, son Rusty and daughter Audrey. People who are familiar with the movies know that different actors play the kids’ roles in reach movie.

Chevy Chase Co-Star Beverly D’Angelo Almost Turned Down ‘Vacation’ Movie Role

As for D’Angelo, she told PEOPLE that she just almost turned down the role of Ellen Griswold. “I was so sure that I wasn’t the right person,” she said this week. “I really didn’t know what my direction was going to be,” D’Angelo said about her early career moves. “I even suggested somebody else to my agent, and he went, ‘No, no, no. Really, take a look at the script.'”

Chase, D’Angelo said, put her at ease, due to their “great chemistry,” noting: “It was like meeting my brother.” Previously, Chase decided to celebrate the holidays with a “Where Are They Now?” TikTok video featuring the Christmas Vacation cast, including himself, D’Angelo, Johnny Galecki (Rusty), and Juliette Lewis (Audrey). As of 2019, Galecki, 47, was in early development of a Vacation spin-off series, titled The Griswolds, at streaming platform HBO Max.

Before Galecki, though, there was Anthony Michael Hall playing Rusty in the original National Lampoon’s Vacation movie. What was it like to work on the movie for the former Saturday Night Live star to work with Chevy Chase, another former SNL‘er? “Chevy was kinda like the way he is,” he said during a recent Inside of You interview. “Kind of snarky and funny.” He adds, “I was Rusty. I was fourteen years old so I looked up to everybody!”

While Hall only appeared in the first movie, the impression that he made, along with the other stars, remains beloved by millions. It’s quite amazing that the movie turned into a franchise. Having different kids play Rusty and Audrey appears to be one of those inside movie jokes. But watching the movies, especially with Chase and D’Angelo in them, still brings out the laughs from people.