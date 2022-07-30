LOOK: Chris Pratt Wishes Father-In-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger Happy Birthday Over Some Cigars

The Terminal List star Chris Pratt is taking some time out of a busy Saturday in wishing Arnold Schwarzenegger a happy birthday. It’s a little bit more personal for Pratt since Schwarzenegger is his father-in-law. Pratt’s been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since 2019. Well, let’s take a look at these two movie megastars standing together with some cigars in hand.

How old is the actor, former bodybuilder, and one-time governor of California? Arnold is 75 years old on Saturday. The movies that he’s starred in throughout an illustrious career will give fans a lot to watch on this day. We think that they might want to see The Terminator, Predator, or even True Lies. He’s done so much with his life in different roles and opportunities. To think that they all would flow out of him being the famed “Austrian Oak” in bodybuilding circles.

Chris Pratt Looked Back At Working With Bryce Dallas Howard

Still, Schwarzenegger has made a name for himself. As we mentioned, he’s a megastar but let’s turn our attention to Pratt. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor has been out stirring up attention for his Amazon Prime series. The Terminal List is now available for viewing. He recently offered up a number of behind-the-scenes photos of his character, James Reece. He termed the photo dump on Instagram “The many faces of James Reece.”

In another movie franchise world, then you know that Pratt works with Bryce Dallas Howard. The actress’ last name should sound familiar to you. After all, her father is actor-director-producer Ron Howard. Pratt and Bryce are part of the Jurassic World crew. One time, Bryce talked about what is her “favorite thing” about Pratt. She would offer it up in her own Instagram post. In part, she writes, “I can rely on him for a belly laugh as much as I can for incredibly insightful advice.” Bryce had Pratt talk to her students in her Nine Muses Lab crew.

With this comment, then let’s give Pratt some equal time here. He reflected on working for eight years alongside Bryce, who plays Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World movies. Chris Pratt plays Owen Grady. “It’s been 1 month since #JurassicWorldDominion hit theaters and I can’t help but think about my partner through it all,” Pratt wrote on Instagram. “You’ve been my by side through this crazy ride for over 8 years and I wouldn’t have it any other way. 8 extraordinary years. 3 fantastic films. It’s been such an honor sharing this journey with you.” Pratt seems to enjoy his film work and it would be great to see him in another Guardians of the Galaxy movie real soon.